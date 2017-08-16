Extra officers on duty, Franklin police monitoring social media - WSMV Channel 4

Extra officers on duty, Franklin police monitoring social media posts about landmarks

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

Franklin police said extra officers are on duty following reports on social media that some historical landmarks may be targeted.

Reports on social media claim the Civil War monuments have been targeted for vandalism. Other groups have said they will protect the monuments.

Police said they are monitoring these posts.

In a release, police said extra officers “are on duty to protect the safety, rights, and property of all of our citizens.”

