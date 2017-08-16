Rutherford County Schools to close for eclipse - WSMV Channel 4

Rutherford County Schools to close for eclipse

Posted: Updated:
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

The Rutherford County School Board voted Wednesday to close schools on Monday for the eclipse.

In an statement released on Tuesday, the school system said it would discuss the matter at Wednesday's board meeting because of growing safety concerns.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.