Endangered Child Alert resolved; children, mother found safe

The children may be with their mother, Kimberly Young. (Source: TBI)

William and Salome Young were last seen in Sparta on Tuesday. (Source: TBI)

The TBI said two children and their mother reported missing from White County have been found safe.

The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for William Young, 4, and Salome Young, 15, who were last seen at their home on Brown Street in Sparta, TN, around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The TBI said the two children may have been with their mother, 48-year-old Kimberly Young.

Kimberly Young has reportedly made threats in the past to harm the children and herself.

Good news! Endangered Child Alert for two Sparta children is resolved. The children and their mother were found, are safe. Thanks for RTs! pic.twitter.com/9hWHYK5ftH — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 17, 2017

ECA: 4 y/o William Young and 15 y/o Salome Young last seen Aug 15 at 9p in Sparta. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you know where they are. pic.twitter.com/C5XTB1KZXt — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 16, 2017

Endangered Child Alert issued for 4 y/o William Young and 15 y/o Salome Young of Sparta. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or (931) 836-3734. pic.twitter.com/Tkzekw3fIa — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 16, 2017

More on ECA: 4 y/o William, 15 y/o Salome may be w/ mother Kimberly Young, 48 y/o. May be in 2005 maroon Chevy Malibu TN 9402DD0. pic.twitter.com/N68YG2OI72 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 16, 2017

