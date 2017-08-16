Endangered Child Alert resolved; children, mother found safe - WSMV Channel 4

Endangered Child Alert resolved; children, mother found safe

The TBI said two children and their mother reported missing from White County have been found safe.

The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for William Young, 4, and Salome Young, 15, who were last seen at their home on Brown Street in Sparta, TN, around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The TBI said the two children may have been with their mother, 48-year-old Kimberly Young.

Kimberly Young has reportedly made threats in the past to harm the children and herself.

