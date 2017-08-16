Endangered Child Alert issued for 2 children in Sparta - WSMV Channel 4

Endangered Child Alert issued for 2 children in Sparta

Posted: Updated:
William and Salome Young were last seen in Sparta on Tuesday. (Source: TBI) William and Salome Young were last seen in Sparta on Tuesday. (Source: TBI)
The children may be with their mother, Kimberly Young. (Source: TBI) The children may be with their mother, Kimberly Young. (Source: TBI)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children in White County.

William Young, 4, and Salome Young, 15, were last seen at their home on Brown Street in Sparta, TN, around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The TBI said the two children may be with their mother, 48-year-old Kimberly Young. She may be driving a maroon 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with Tennessee tag 9402DD0.

Kimberly Young has reportedly made threats in the past to harm the children and herself.

William Young is 3’ tall and weighs 55 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Salome Young is 5’ tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Kimberly Young is 5’4” tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 931-836-3734.

Stay with News 4 for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.