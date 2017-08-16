Driver charged after 2 Beech HS students hit by car

Two Beech High School students were injured after being hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon.

Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford said it happened around 3:30 p.m.

Weatherford said the students, ages 15 and 16, were leaving the Worsham's Store at 2030 New Hope Road when a Nissan going southbound crossed the northbound lane for unknown reasons and struck them.

The car continued and ended up in a creek, along with the driver.

The two students suffered broken bones and were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Weatherford said their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The driver, Joey Allen, was also transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Allen has since been released and arrested. He is charged with second offense DUI, two counts of vehicular assault and driving on a suspended license.

Stay with News 4 for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.