2 Beech HS students injured after being hit by car

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Two Beech High School students were injured after being hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon.

Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford said it happened around 3:30 p.m.

Weatherford said the students were walking near a creek along New Hope Road near the school when they were hit. The driver and the vehicle ended up in the creek.

The two students suffered broken bones and were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The driver was also transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

