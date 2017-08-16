Wilson Co. moves forward with eclipse lesson plan as some schools close

The Rutherford County School Board will meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. to vote whether the system will hold classes on Monday, the day of the total solar eclipse.

The decision impacts thousands of families.

A spokesperson for the district said this came about from growing safety concerns about the eclipse.

In neighboring Wilson County, the district is moving forward with using Monday as an historic learning opportunity.

Inside Lakeview Elementary School in Mt. Juliet, students are diving in to lesson plans revolving around the great solar eclipse.

“(The moon) blocks the sun from shining on the earth,” said Will Butler, a third grader.

Ella Jones, who is also a third grader, reflected on the magnitude of Aug. 21.

“I think it's so cool that I get to see it, because probably my great grandchild won't even get to see it,” Ella said.

In July, Wilson County teachers went back to school to learn different ways to incorporate the eclipse into their curriculum. Now, the students are soaking it up.

“During the eclipse, I thought that the sun would go behind the moon. But instead, my teacher taught me (the moon) goes in front of the sun,” Ella said.

Not all districts are keeping students in school on Monday.

Metro Nashville Public Schools flip-flopped on its decision to keep students in school. That district will be closed.

Clarksville-Montgomery County and Sumner County also canceled classes.

Now, Rutherford County is now weighing whether to hold classes next Monday. A district spokesperson said they are concerned about safety and that students won't follow instructions with the special glasses to safely watch the eclipse.

“We have gone through several videos, proper ways to view them. We've had meetings to discuss it. The lower grades are preparing (their) glasses to have yarn tied on them, to help them,” said Tracey Burge, principal of Lakeview Elementary.

“They're very knowledgeable and have common sense. The students are well behaved, they're good listeners,” Burge added.

For Wilson County educators, the decision to keep kids in school on Aug. 21 was a no-brainer.

“Every student has an opportunity to participate in this, and I'm so glad we're open and allowing students to experience this once in a lifetime opportunity,” Burge said.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.