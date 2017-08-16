Wilson Co. moves forward with eclipse lesson plan as some schools close

Click to view past coverage of the 2017 Solar Eclipse over Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.More >>
William Young, 4, and Salome Young, 15, have been reported missing out of Sparta, TN. The TBI said the two children may be with their mother, 48-year-old Kimberly Young.More >>
The Rutherford County School Board will meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. to vote whether the system will hold classes on Monday, the day of the total solar eclipse.More >>
Two Beech High School students were injured after being hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Nashville man who has seen three total eclipses said if you’re not planning to see this one, it could be the biggest mistake of your life.More >>
After days of long lines, the Adventure Science Center has sold out of glasses for the solar eclipse. Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department says hundreds of pairs of eclipse glasses given away at a health center are not safe.More >>
Vanderbilt University Medical Center is recalling approximately 8,000 eclipse glasses that were handed out last weekend at the Williamson County Fair.More >>
Police in Rutherford County are looking for the vandals who fired gunshots into a church Tuesday morning.More >>
According to police, Virgil Tidwell rear-ended a large truck and flipped his SUV in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 225 around 3:15 p.m.More >>
Many of us spend our entire careers working toward a comfortable retirement, but exactly how comfortable those golden years turn out to be may have a lot to do with where you decided to settle down.More >>
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >>
An Oregon man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >>
After 43 years at News 4, Rudy Kalis announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of November.More >>
A woman is in the hospital after the car she was in slammed into a rock wall during a chase. The three men following the couple had gotten into an argument with them late Tuesday night in Antioch.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department says hundreds of pairs of eclipse glasses given away at a health center are not safe.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A new name has come up in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo: sex offender Terry Britt. His name came up in court for the first time last week, but it’s not the first time we’ve heard it.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Confederate monuments in Baltimore were quietly removed and hauled away on trucks in darkness early Wednesday, days after a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia that was sparked by plans to take down a similar statue there.More >>
One-hundred protesters came together in downtown Franklin for what they billed as an anti-hate rally.More >>
