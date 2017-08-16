Nashville man says seeing eclipse is overwhelming experience

A Nashville man who has seen three total eclipses said if you’re not planning to see this one, it could be the biggest mistake of your life.

Nashville attorney Mark Manner has seen total eclipses in Winnipeg, Hawaii and Aruba. From experience, he considers this natural event to be more overwhelming than viewing the Grand Canyon.

“There’s a lot of hype about this eclipse coming, but if you see it, I think everybody who sees it will say it wasn’t over-hyped,” Manner said.

The science of an eclipse may be hard to understand, but Manner’s experiences and memories of seeing totality are not.

“It is overwhelming,” he said. “Every time I talk about the shadow coming in and engulfing me, I get goosebumps still, and I don’t get goosebumps much.”

He said the silence of the moment is deafening.

“You feel like it’s making an enormous noise, like a freight train coming by, but of course it’s completely dead silent,” Manner said.

Manner’s advice is don’t try to photograph the eclipse, just watch it and appreciate the value of being in the right place for a total eclipse of the sun.

“Ninety-nine percent is pretty close to 100, but it’s like being at the edge of the desk or off the desk,” Manner said.

Manner said if you don’t have plans to see it, make some now.

“If it’s clear and you don’t go see it or go outside and drive for a few miles, you’ll regret it the rest of your life,” he said. “Because there will be thousands of people telling you how great it was, and you’re going to feel like an idiot for not taking the trouble to do it.”

Clouds or rain will affect the view from the ground, but it won’t impact Manner’s view. He’ll be above the ground in a friend’s private jet. He said he’s not taking any chances to miss this sight.

