Vanderbilt hospital recalls eclipse glasses given out at Williamson Co. Fair

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is recalling approximately 8,000 eclipse glasses that were handed out last weekend at the Williamson County Fair.

Vanderbilt said the glasses were purchased from a local vendor and may not may not meet the safety standards needed to view the upcoming total solar eclipse.

The hospital has purchased more glasses from American Paper Optics, a West Tennessee company identified as a reputable dealer of eclipse glasses.

The all-white eclipse-viewing glasses with the Vanderbilt Health logo should not be used to view the eclipse. They can be exchanged for a new pair at the following locations beginning at noon Thursday through 10 a.m. Monday:

Brentwood, TN – 134 Pewitt Drive, Suite 200 Cool Springs, TN – 1834 McEwen Drive Franklin, TN – 919 Murfreesboro Road Belle Meade, TN – 4534 Harding Pike Spring Hill, TN – 1003 Reserve Boulevard, Suite 110

Eclipse glasses with multi-colored frames with the Vanderbilt Health logo and the words “Vanderbilt Eye Institute” were purchased from a different vendor and are safe.

Click here for a list of reputable vendors of eclipse-viewing glasses.

