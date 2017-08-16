Vanderbilt hospital recalls eclipse glasses given out at William - WSMV Channel 4

Vanderbilt hospital recalls eclipse glasses given out at Williamson Co. Fair

Posted: Updated:
The all-white eclipse-viewing glasses with the Vanderbilt Health logo should not be used to view the eclipse. (Source: Vanderbilt University Medical Center) The all-white eclipse-viewing glasses with the Vanderbilt Health logo should not be used to view the eclipse. (Source: Vanderbilt University Medical Center)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is recalling approximately 8,000 eclipse glasses that were handed out last weekend at the Williamson County Fair.

Vanderbilt said the glasses were purchased from a local vendor and may not may not meet the safety standards needed to view the upcoming total solar eclipse.

The hospital has purchased more glasses from American Paper Optics, a West Tennessee company identified as a reputable dealer of eclipse glasses.

The all-white eclipse-viewing glasses with the Vanderbilt Health logo should not be used to view the eclipse. They can be exchanged for a new pair at the following locations beginning at noon Thursday through 10 a.m. Monday:

Brentwood, TN – 134 Pewitt Drive, Suite 200

Cool Springs, TN – 1834 McEwen Drive

Franklin, TN – 919 Murfreesboro Road

Belle Meade, TN – 4534 Harding Pike

Spring Hill, TN – 1003 Reserve Boulevard, Suite 110

Eclipse glasses with multi-colored frames with the Vanderbilt Health logo and the words “Vanderbilt Eye Institute” were purchased from a different vendor and are safe.

Click here for a list of reputable vendors of eclipse-viewing glasses.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.