Investigation underway after shots fired into Bell Buckle church - WSMV Channel 4

Investigation underway after shots fired into Rutherford County church

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Police in Rutherford County are looking for the person or people who fired gunshots into a church Tuesday morning.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office estimates the crime caused $1,500 in damage to the Fosterville Church of Christ on Bell Buckle Road.

Church members called police after finding bullet holes in the windows and walls.

Someone also reportedly turned on a water faucet outside of the church and left it running.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Detective Ryan Huggins at 615-904-3038.

