Driver charged with DUI after rollover crash on I-40

Driver charged with DUI after rollover crash on I-40

(Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)
Virgil Tidwell (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)
MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) -

A man was arrested for DUI after a crash on Interstate 40 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Virgil Tidwell rear-ended a large truck and flipped his SUV in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 225 around 3:15 p.m.

Police officers said the Gallatin man allegedly showed signs of impairment at the scene.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Tidwell, 52, was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail.

He is charged with driving under the influence, habitual offender, and driving on a revoked driver's license.

