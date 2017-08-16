Adventure Science Center sells out of solar eclipse glasses

The Adventure Science Center put out this sign to let visitors know the glasses were sold out. (WSMV)

After days of long lines, the Adventure Science Center has sold out of glasses for the solar eclipse.

Officials said they sold about 50,000 pairs of glasses within three days.

The center sold over 28,000 pairs of glasses in just seven hours on Tuesday. On Monday, guests bought 10,000 glasses.

This number only includes the glasses that were sold in the gift shop and not what companies ordered in bulk.

Officials said they will continue to try to obtain more glasses to sell to the public.

Experts say viewing the upcoming solar eclipse without safety glasses can damage your eyes.

