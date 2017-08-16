North Nashville school evacuated due to smoke - WSMV Channel 4

North Nashville school evacuated due to smoke

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Nashville school has been evacuated as a precaution due to smoke inside the building.

MLK Jr. Academic Magnet School is in north Nashville off Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.

It's not clear what is causing the issue.

School officials have not said where students will be moving.

