Police looking for bank robbery suspect in Franklin

Franklin police and the FBI want your help finding the suspect in a bank robbery.

A man reportedly robbed the Franklin Synergy Bank on Moss Lane around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect passed a note demanding money to the teller. He left the scene in a white Toyota Corolla.

It's not clear how much money the man may have stolen.

A Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for anyone who can help identify the robber. Call the tipline at 615-794-4000.

