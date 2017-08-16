MNPS explains decision to voluntarily test water in all schools

Officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools are voluntarily testing the water for lead in all schools.

They say it's not out of alarm but to simply make sure kids are safe.

On Tuesday, the school district published an open letter to parents about it.

Officials say testing water for lead is not a city or state requirement, but it's simply the right thing to do, which is why they are justifying spending a lot of time and money for the testing.

In the open letter, the school district explains its actions and reiterates the findings from phase one, which started last summer.

Twenty-eight locations in 17 schools tested at or above the standard recommended by the EPA, which is 15 parts per billion. Access to water was closed off in each of those areas.

This summer, MNPS elected to test every water fountain in the system.

In 139 schools, 120 were under the threshold. Thirty-two locations in 19 schools exceeded it.

Dr. Shawn Joseph and Chris Hensen discussed the testing and the importance of communicating results to schools and parents at Tuesday night's Metro Board of Public Education meeting.

"It was the right decision to test water. When you talk about lead, it's serious, and we know that, and that's why we said, 'Let's just check to be sure,' even when nobody told us to. Because it's the right thing to do," Joseph said.

The first phase of testing included resampling and correcting the areas where there were elevated lead levels.

The Metro Public Health Department, Metro Water Services and TDEC verified the results.

Experts say too much lead in children's bodies can cause lasting problems with growth and development.

"We recognize there's no cost that's too much for making sure our kids are safe," Joseph said.

Schools that were already tested during the past year will be retested. The price tag, according to MNPS, will be $187,000.

The full test results from this summer are expected to be released sometime in the next year.

