MNPS explains decision to voluntarily test water in all schools

The seat for District 33 will be filled by either Antoinette Lee or Tim Herndon, who received the most votes during Tuesday's special election.More >>
The seat for District 33 will be filled by either Antoinette Lee or Tim Herndon, who received the most votes during Tuesday's special election.More >>
Officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools are voluntarily testing the water for lead in all schools.More >>
Officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools are voluntarily testing the water for lead in all schools.More >>
A Tennessee prosecutor says a man has been indicted in the beating death of a 23-month-old boy.More >>
A Tennessee prosecutor says a man has been indicted in the beating death of a 23-month-old boy.More >>
Tennessee officials are offering a new grant to develop agribusiness in the state.More >>
Tennessee officials are offering a new grant to develop agribusiness in the state.More >>
The incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike.More >>
The incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike.More >>
A couple and their teenage daughter were woken up by smoke alarms and were all able to escape the house on Roman Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A couple and their teenage daughter were woken up by smoke alarms and were all able to escape the house on Roman Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A woman is in the hospital after the car she was in slammed into a rock wall during a chase. The three men following the couple had gotten into an argument with them late Tuesday night in Antioch.More >>
A woman is in the hospital after the car she was in slammed into a rock wall during a chase. The three men following the couple had gotten into an argument with them late Tuesday night in Antioch.More >>
Interstate 40 westbound is down to one lane near the Charlotte Pike exit in Nashville due to a three-car crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper.More >>
Interstate 40 westbound is down to one lane near the Charlotte Pike exit in Nashville due to a three-car crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper.More >>
As North America bids for the 2026 World Cup, Nissan Stadium has shown up on a list of potential venues.More >>
As North America bids for the 2026 World Cup, Nissan Stadium has shown up on a list of potential venues.More >>
Metro police are asking for help in identifying the person who killed a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.More >>
Metro police are asking for help in identifying the person who killed a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.More >>
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >>
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >>
An Oregon man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >>
An Oregon man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >>
After 43 years at News 4, Rudy Kalis announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of November.More >>
After 43 years at News 4, Rudy Kalis announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of November.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman is in the hospital after the car she was in slammed into a rock wall during a chase. The three men following the couple had gotten into an argument with them late Tuesday night in Antioch.More >>
A woman is in the hospital after the car she was in slammed into a rock wall during a chase. The three men following the couple had gotten into an argument with them late Tuesday night in Antioch.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department says hundreds of pairs of eclipse glasses given away at a health center are not safe.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department says hundreds of pairs of eclipse glasses given away at a health center are not safe.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A new name has come up in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo: sex offender Terry Britt. His name came up in court for the first time last week, but it’s not the first time we’ve heard it.More >>
A new name has come up in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo: sex offender Terry Britt. His name came up in court for the first time last week, but it’s not the first time we’ve heard it.More >>
Interstate 40 westbound is down to one lane near the Charlotte Pike exit in Nashville due to a three-car crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper.More >>
Interstate 40 westbound is down to one lane near the Charlotte Pike exit in Nashville due to a three-car crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper.More >>
Metro police are asking for help in identifying the person who killed a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.More >>
Metro police are asking for help in identifying the person who killed a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.More >>