Tennessee man indicted in toddler's beating death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee prosecutor says a man has been indicted in the beating death of a 23-month-old boy.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said in a statement that 22-year-old Carl Braxton was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse, first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

Braxton is being held without bond in the death last November of his girlfriend's son, Patrick Beeks Jr. Online jail records did not indicate whether Braxton is represented by a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.