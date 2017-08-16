Tennessee man indicted in toddler's beating death

A Tennessee prosecutor says a man has been indicted in the beating death of a 23-month-old boy.More >>
Tennessee officials are offering a new grant to develop agribusiness in the state.More >>
The incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike.More >>
A couple and their teenage daughter were woken up by smoke alarms and were all able to escape the house on Roman Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A woman is in the hospital after the car she was in slammed into a rock wall during a chase. The three men following the couple had gotten into an argument with them late Tuesday night in Antioch.More >>
Interstate 40 westbound is down to one lane near the Charlotte Pike exit in Nashville due to a three-car crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper.More >>
As North America bids for the 2026 World Cup, Nissan Stadium has shown up on a list of potential venues.More >>
Metro police are asking for help in identifying the person who killed a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.More >>
News 4 obtained pictures of the inside of the Engine 32 Fire Hall in Nashville from Councilman Steve Glover, who took them after he began receiving complaints.More >>
Wilson County Fair officials held a press conference on Tuesday to address safety concerns about their ride provider, Amusements of America.More >>
