Possible Molotov cocktail thrown at truck in Antioch

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Murfreesboro Pike. (WSMV)

Police are investigating after someone attempted to throw a possible Molotov cocktail at a truck in Antioch.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

The container busted when it hit the truck, but police said it did not ignite or burn.

Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the case.

