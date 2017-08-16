Mother burned in north Nashville house fire - WSMV Channel 4

Mother burned in north Nashville house fire

Firefighters responded to the home on Roman Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday. (WSMV) Firefighters responded to the home on Roman Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday. (WSMV)
Three people were inside the home when it caught fire. (WSMV) Three people were inside the home when it caught fire. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A family was inside their north Nashville home when it went up in flames overnight.

A couple and their teenage daughter were woken up by smoke alarms and were all able to escape the house on Roman Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The mother of the family has serious burns on her hands and arms. The father and daughter are OK.

It’s unclear at this time how the fire started, but a neighbor said it's believed the fire started downstairs.

The homeowner said he's thankful they all made it out alive. His daughter was able to escape through a window.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

