Woman injured in crash after shooting, chase; Search continues for suspects

The driver crashed into a rock wall on Old Hickory Boulevard. (WSMV)

A woman is in the hospital after the car she was in slammed into a rock wall during a chase.

The three men following the woman and her boyfriend had gotten into an argument with them late Tuesday night in Antioch.

When the couple tried to get away, the men shot at their car, hitting it once.

The 21-year-old man driving lost control near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Murfreesboro Road and hit a rock wall on the side of the road.

The 18-year-old woman in the passenger seat slammed her head into the windshield and broke her wrist. She's in the hospital right now but is expected to be OK. The driver was not hurt.

The three men who were chasing them got away. Police are working to release a specific description of the suspects.

There is no word on how they know the couple.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.