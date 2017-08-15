Crash involving THP trooper slows traffic on I-40 West

Interstate 40 westbound is down to one lane near the Charlotte Pike exit in Nashville due to a three-car crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper.

Police said the trooper was assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with a rolling roadblock just before 9 p.m. when a vehicle when around the roadblock and hit the officer.

Police said none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The interstate is expected to reopen by midnight.

