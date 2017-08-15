Nashville on list of cities to host possible World Cup matches in 2026

As North America bids for the 2026 World Cup, Nissan Stadium has shown up on a list of potential venues.

The United Bid Committee officially announced cities they would like to see host some matches, and Nashville is on that list.

The committee is asking each city to let them know if they’re interested by early September.

Mayor Megan Barry released the following statement on Tuesday:

Nashville would be thrilled to serve as a host city and welcome the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the single greatest celebration of international soccer. Nissan Stadium continues to outperform expectations for attendance at soccer matches that come to Music City, and I hope that by 2026, Nashville will be well underway as a top competitor in Major League Soccer.

