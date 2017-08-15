Wilson County Fair officials answer questions about ride safety

Wilson County Fair officials held a press conference on Tuesday to address safety concerns about their ride provider, Amusements of America.

The same company provided the ride that broke apart last month in Ohio, killing one person.

Amusements of America has been providing carnival rides since the 1930s. They have been at the Wilson County Fair for nine years.

Fair president Randall Clemons said he believes it’s a reliable company with a good track record for safety.

That track record took a hit last month when the Fireball ride at the Ohio State Fair broke apart due to interior corrosion of a support beam.

The Fireball will not be at the Wilson County Fair this year. None of the rides at the fair were made by KMG, the manufacturer of the Fireball.

During the press conference, Clemons became emotional when talking about ride safety.

“I’ve been blessed in a lot of ways in my 65 years. One of those is a 7-year-old grandson. And he will be riding the rides at the Wilson County Fair, and I believe in the safety of them,” Clemons said.

“They’re not in the business to have people cry or get hurt. They’re in the business to have people have a good time,” said Jerry Smithson with Amusement Risk Management Inc. “So if they were in the business to hurt people, they’d be out of business tomorrow.”

Robbie Vivona, general manager of Amusements of America, was at Tuesday’s press conference but declined an on-camera interview.

The Wilson County Fair gets underway on Friday.

