Brentwood City commissioners to discuss split between city, county schools

Williamson County parents Grady Tabor and Allison Spears, like any other parents, say they want the best for their children's education.

They say the City of Brentwood and Williamson County are growing faster than the schools can keep up.

"Over-capacity has been an issues not just in the Brentwood Middle, Brentwood High School, but across the county," Tabor said. "We've got portables are coming in year after year.”

The two are part of a parents’ group called Study Brentwood, which is pushing for the nine schools in Brentwood city limits to form their own district and split off from Williamson County Schools.

"Our goal in all of this is to say what would a school system look like if the Brentwood city commission was our funding body instead of the Williamson County commission?" Tabor said.

The desire for change grew out of frustration from overcrowding in the booming county, one of the wealthiest in the country. Parents formed the grassroots group which is pushing for a feasibility study to be done to determine how much the proposed separation would cost.

The group also says the county hasn't planned for or budgeted properly to keep up with the growth in schools long term.

"The county is behind," Tabor said. "We've had underestimations of new construction, underestimation of population increase, students, which means you're underestimating how many schools you need, which means you're underestimating your funding.”

"The county has not done a long-term plan for our education system," Spears added.

Monday the city commissioners decided they'd move forward with discussing a feasibility study.

Some parents told News 4 they're concerned a new district would promote elitism.

"I moved to Brentwood to put my kids in Williamson County Schools because the system has a proven track record of success. It is not without its problems and inequities, especially as the county continues to grow rapidly. But I hope that the city of Brentwood would continue to work with the county to improve the system we have rather than spend energy and money to separate itself just at the moment when we need to stick together most," Ashley Briggs said.

Study Brentwood says they're not promoting elitism, they just want better planning to combat the daily growth in the area.

"The benefit for Brentwood would be good, but the benefit for the county would also be good," Spears said. "The county again is growing by large numbers on a daily basis. We've all heard the statistics, and it would help the county be more nimble as well, if Brentwood city schools were born included in their operating budget."

"The discussion at this point from a city standpoint is very preliminary," said Deanna Lambert, community relations director for the City of Brentwood. "We don't know how much a study would cost. We do not know what a study a study would like in terms of whether staff would be doing that or a contracting service.”

The last time the county discussed splitting schools from the city was in the early ‘80s. The issue made it all the way to a referendum on the county voting ballot. Residents ultimately voted against it.

The parents’ group wants an outside firm to take a serious look at what it will cost for a split.

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney said in a statement:

It is ultimately up to the Brentwood citizens, but establishing a school system is a costly and arduous process. My focus is on serving the students in all Williamson County schools.

There are currently 44 schools with approximately 39,000 students in Williamson County. A Brentwood district would potentially include about 10 schools and 10,000 students. The district is currently operating on a $345 million operating budget, not including capital costs.

There will be an informational meeting open to the public on Thursday, Aug. 24. The next commissioners meeting will be Monday, Aug. 28.

