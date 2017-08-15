Rudy Kalis announces upcoming retirement

Demetria Kalodimos talks to Rudy Kalis as he announces his retirement. (WSMV)

After 43 years at News 4, Rudy Kalis announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of November.

“I think 43 years is a long time and maybe enough. I’ve decided that this will be my last football season, last Touchdown Friday. And when the football season is over, I think it’s time to move on,” Kalis said.

Kalis will still take part in News 4’s coverage of major events, including the Olympics and postseason sports coverage.

A special public event is in the works to celebrate Kalis’ career. Check back with News 4 for updates as it approaches.

