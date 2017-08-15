Rudy Kalis announces upcoming retirement - WSMV Channel 4

Rudy Kalis announces upcoming retirement

Posted:
Demetria Kalodimos talks to Rudy Kalis as he announces his retirement. (WSMV) Demetria Kalodimos talks to Rudy Kalis as he announces his retirement. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

After 43 years at News 4, Rudy Kalis announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of November.

“I think 43 years is a long time and maybe enough. I’ve decided that this will be my last football season, last Touchdown Friday. And when the football season is over, I think it’s time to move on,” Kalis said.

Kalis will still take part in News 4’s coverage of major events, including the Olympics and postseason sports coverage.

A special public event is in the works to celebrate Kalis’ career. Check back with News 4 for updates as it approaches.

