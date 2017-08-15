Rudy Kalis announces upcoming retirement

Wilson County Fair officials held a press conference on Tuesday to address safety concerns about their ride provider, Amusements of America.More >>
Williamson County parents Grady Tabor and Allison Spears, like any other parents, say they want the best for their children's education.More >>
News 4 obtained pictures of the inside of the Engine 32 Fire Hall in Nashville from Councilman Steve Glover, who took them after he began receiving complaints.More >>
Decades ago, a Nashville man left home to serve his country in World War II. Tuesday, his remains finally arrived home. His story is giving hope to other families still waiting for that closure.More >>
The News 4 I-Team has been digging deeper into the 911 outage that affected AT&T customers Tuesday morning in Rutherford County.More >>
After 43 years at News 4, Rudy Kalis announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of November.More >>
News 4's Rudy Kalis announces he's retiring from News 4 in November after 43 years at the station. Here's a look back at some memorable moment's in Rudy's career.More >>
A Good Samaritan ended up having a knife pulled on her after she stopped to see if a driver needed help following an accident.More >>
Metro police have arrested a suspect accused of attacking a woman in a Nashville parking garage.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A new name has come up in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo: sex offender Terry Britt. His name came up in court for the first time last week, but it’s not the first time we’ve heard it.More >>
The Metro Public Health Department says hundreds of pairs of eclipse glasses given away at a health center are not safe.More >>
A 911 dispatcher, previously arrested and fired for tipping off a drug bust, was hired back to that same position two years later – only to be arrested again.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
One-hundred protesters came together in downtown Franklin for what they billed as an anti-hate rally.More >>
History is about to happen, but officials aren't sure how many people are coming.More >>
The victim told police she stopped to help after seeing a truck crash on Interstate 24 near the exit for Harding Place.More >>
The duo didn't win any Iowa State Fair blue ribbons, but Mitchell Miner and his cow Audri are winning the internet. Caught during a nap, this photo took Facebook by storm with nearly 20,000 interactions and more than 1,200 shares.More >>
A Florida woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.More >>
