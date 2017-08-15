After 74 years, remains of WWII soldier arrive home to Nashville

Decades ago, a Nashville man left home to serve his country in World War II. Tuesday, his remains finally arrived home.

His story is giving hope to other families still waiting for that closure.

"What message does it send the young people who are getting ready to enlist that my country will not forget me?" asked Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Many-Bears Grinder. "My country will do everything they can to bring me home."

Grinder said there was a powerful importance to what happened Tuesday at the Nashville International Airport. Everyone on the tarmac paused to watch as the remains of Staff Sergeant William Turner arrived in a casket draped in a flag. He returned to his home city after 74 years.

In 1940, Nazi Germany invaded the Netherlands. Dutch forces surrendered after the bombing of Rotterdam. They were still under German occupation when Turner and five other American crew members flew out on a bombing raid. The 20-year-old's plane was shot down near Amsterdam.

Decades later, the Royal Netherlands Army Recovery and Identification Unit excavated the crash site and turned over human remains to the U.S. The Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory identified Turner.

"We do not give up the effort," Grinder said. "We try to make sure we live up to the promise that we never leave a comrade behind."

Grinder said Turner is one of 15 missing-in-action soldiers from past wars returned to Tennessee in five years. She said there were five from the Vietnam War, five from the Korean War and five from World War II. Grinder added that continued DNA examination and the cooperation of foreign governments has helped the identifications continue.

"He has earned a dignified burial, and we will give him no less," she said. "This is a man who gave his life in service of his country for our freedom and for other countries as well."

Grinder advised for other families of MIA soldiers to not give up hope.

"Every year, every day of the year, they wait for that knock on the door with the news that their loved one has been found," she said. "They try to always maintain the hope, and they did for many, many years. Most of them will admit they did come to a point they did give up hope, and they never really thought the day would come. I would encourage them to not give up as difficult as that may be. If they've not already submitted DNA to the Armed Forces DNA Identification Team, they should do so to make sure that when the time comes, remains are found. They can be more quickly identified."

Turner is survived by three cousins. Gov. Bill Haslam has declared a day of mourning next Tuesday, Aug. 22, where flags will be ordered at half-staff. The same day, graveside service for Turner will be at Nashville National Cemetery at 1420 Gallatin Pike S in Madison at 10 a.m.

