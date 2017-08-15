Councilman questions conditions inside Nashville fire hall

News 4 obtained pictures of the inside of the Engine 32 Fire Hall in Nashville from Councilman Steve Glover, who took them after he began receiving complaints.

"I was appalled by what I saw," Glover said. "We have rotted kitchen appliances, cabinetry. I mean, if the health department came in I don't think it would pass a health inspections.”

Glover said Metro Council approved funding for a new fire hall two years ago. It's supposed to be built on land the city already owns.

He and many others now want to know what's the hold-up and why firefighters must work and live among what appears to be mold.

"There is never one minute of any given day of given month of any given year that these folks aren't out there working on our behalf, and why we don't think it's critical to take care of their needs is beyond my concept," Glover said.

A spokesperson for the Nashville Fire Department said, "Now that News 4 has brought it to our attention we've launched an investigation. If we in fact find mold we will take the necessary steps to keep our personnel safe."

As for why firefighters are still in the 40-year-old building, they said, “We know the fire hall is in bad shape and we're working on building a new one, but that takes time."

A spokesperson for the Department of General Services said the fire department only recently secured the necessary approvals to use the land for a new fire hall. Now that they have, they expect to start construction this fiscal year. But Glover said that’s not soon enough.

"It’s all about to happen, 'blah, blah, blah, blah.' We should have already been on this. We already own the land," Glover said.

A spokesperson for the Nashville Fire Department said they plan to meet Wednesday to determine who will examine the fire hall.

