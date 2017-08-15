Vols freshman Jacquez Jones to miss season with knee injury - WSMV Channel 4

Vols freshman Jacquez Jones to miss season with knee injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee freshman wide receiver Jacquez Jones will miss the entire season with a knee injury.

Volunteers coach Butch Jones announced the receiver's injury Tuesday and said the freshman is expected back in time for spring practice.

Jacquez Jones, a 5-foot-10 receiver from Clearwater, Florida, arrived at Tennessee as a consensus three-star recruit.

Tennessee opens the season Sept. 4 against Georgia Tech at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

