Astrologer says eclipse is more than just a show in the sky

Astronomers, scientists, city leaders and eager observers are all prepared to watch the total solar eclipse next Monday.

Thomas Parsons is Tennessee’s only certified astrologer. He has made the sun, moon and planets his professional life for 40 years.

“People are skeptical, this is something that belongs on the Sci-Fi Channel,” Parsons said.

But 40 years of study, certification from the state and a worldwide clientele boosts Parsons’ credibility. He said the coming eclipse alignment offers opportunity for action.

“Maybe it’s time to get engaged, to get married, to make a major move,” Parsons said. “Ask for that raise, go into your own business. There are positive aspects.”

He sees the coming eclipse in terms of today’s technology.

“The sun that represents billions of megawatts of energy, light energy, cosmic energy, electromagnetic, being shut off, and all of a sudden, it’s turned back on. We’re rebooting ourselves and getting rid of the past software,” Parsons said.

Finding a larger meaning from what happens above the clouds has been a human obsession since the beginning of time. Parsons sees what’s coming as motivation and more than just a sight for the eyes.

“There will be something within us, and maybe that heart is just beating at 100 mph and I can’t sit still anymore. I’ve got to go out and do something for myself,” he said.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.