Woman has knife pulled on her after trying to help other driver

The victim told police she stopped to help after seeing a truck crash on Interstate 24 near the exit for Harding Place.

Woman almost carjacked after stopping to help at crash on I-24

A Good Samaritan ended up having a knife pulled on her after she stopped to see if a driver needed help following an accident.

This happened on Interstate 24 near the Harding Place exit. Police do have the suspect in custody.

The young woman was only trying to help. Police said each scenario is different, and that one should never take their own safety for granted.

News 4 asked others what they would do if they came across someone who appeared to need help.

“My initial thought is to stop,” said 25-year-old Briana Woods.

“See what I can do to help,” said Leslie Homra, a retired operating room nurse.

According to police, the woman was driving east on I-24 near the Harding Place exit. She saw a red Nissan truck crash into the median wall right in front of her.

“If it's a wreck, you're going to get out. If you see the accident happen, I think I would jump out,” Homra said.

The woman stopped to see if the driver needed help. That's when police say Alfredo Martinez came up to her car, put a knife to her neck, and demanded her to give him her car.

Police say she hit the panic button on her key fob, scaring away Martinez. About an hour later, Martinez returned to the scene and was arrested.

He was charged with aggravated robbery, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving without a license.

Despite the fact a Good Samaritan was targeted, these Middle Tennesseans won't be jaded.

“There's so much going on in the world where you don't want someone who actually needs help to not get help, because of something bad could happen,” Woods said. “You're opening yourself up and being vulnerable. I would hope someone would do the same for me too."

Police say when in doubt, call 911. If you feel like your life is threatened, use your best judgment. Give up your possessions instead of your life.

