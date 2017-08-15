Suspect charged with attacking woman inside Nashville garage

Metro police have arrested a suspect accused of attacking a woman in a Nashville parking garage.

Amari Ayers, 18, is charged with attempted robbery in the attack last Friday in a parking garage at 5th Avenue North and Harrison Street.

The woman stopped to take the elevator to her car when police say the suspect attacked her. She tried to run, but couldn’t get away.

Police said the suspect grabbed her around the neck, put his hand over her mouth and threatened to kill her if she didn’t stop fighting. The suspect also demanded the woman’s purse.

During the attack, a driver saw what was happening and began honking his horn. The suspect then ran away.

The attack was captured on surveillance cameras.

