Long line for eclipse glasses at Adventure Science Center

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

People lined up on Tuesday to buy $2 eclipse glasses at the Adventure Science Center.

Some people bought as many as 50 pairs of eclipse glasses, causing organizers to place a limit on the number a person could buy.

One woman who bought eclipse glasses years ago said she still has that same pair.

“Years ago, I came to science center. They gave us viewing glasses for the 2012 eclipse and then a save the date for the eclipse five years later, which is this coming Monday,” Lacey Cook said. “I don’t throw things away.”

Cook said she kept the glasses on her refrigerator all this time.

The quality of the lens deteriorate over time, so eclipse glasses older than three years should not be used.

Adventure Science Center officials said they sold more than 10,000 pairs in two hours on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

