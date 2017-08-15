Police: Tips needed in murder of 12-year-old girl

Metro police are asking for help in identifying the person who killed a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.

An autopsy confirmed Yhoana Arteaga was murdered last Thursday evening inside her family’s mobile home in the 1200 block of Old Dickerson Pike.

So far, police say tips in the crime have been very limited. Investigators are optimistic that meaningful leads will be developed from scientific testing by the Metro police crime lab.

Police said Yhoana’s mother had lunch with her daughter around 12:30 p.m. before going to work. She received a text from Yhoana around 5:30 p.m. that someone was knocking on the mobile home door.

Yhoana was found dead by her mother and other family members around 6:45 p.m.

Police said Yhoana was brutally killed, suffering blunt force trauma to her body. Her clothes were in disarray.

There was no obvious sign of forced entry into the mobile home. Police said Yhoana may have known the murderer.

"Why her? Why this mobile home? Why Dickerson Pike? At first blush it would appear she knew the person/suspect," said Metro police spokesman Don Aaron.

Detectives are working to find out who Yhoana was with between the time she had lunch with her mother and when she was found dead.

The mobile home where Yhoana was killed is still secured by police so that all evidence remains intact.

Police are asking anyone who saw a suspicious person in or near the 1200 block of Old Dickerson Pike, or anyone with information about Yhoana’s murder to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Stay with News 4 for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.