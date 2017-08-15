Metro health center exchanging recalled eclipse glasses

The Metro Public Health Department is offering free solar eclipse glasses to those who picked up recalled glasses from the Lentz Health Center two weeks ago.

Officials handed out glasses to the public but later learned they did not offer the correct level of protection to view the eclipse, which is when they were recalled.

The department was able to get glasses with the correct ISO designation from the Adventure Science Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The exchange location will be located in the lobby of the Lentz Health Center on Charlotte Avenue from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials will be exchanging glasses as long as supplies last.

Original story:

The Metro Public Health Department says hundreds of pairs of eclipse glasses given away at a health center are not safe.

The health department said Tuesday that the 500 pairs of eclipse glasses that were given away at the Lentz Health Center two weeks ago should not be used to view the eclipse.

Officials said the glasses do not provide the appropriate level of protection and should be thrown away.

The health department said the glasses were ordered from a supplier who said the glasses “passed” for viewing the eclipse, but lack the certification for direct viewing of the sun.

Health officials announced Wednesday that an exchange location will be set up in the lobby of the Lentz Health Center from 9 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Thursday to replace the recalled glasses.

Monday, the Tennessee State Museum announced that eclipse glasses sold at the museum store had been recalled by Amazon. Click here for more information.

Click here for a list of reputable vendors of eclipse glasses.

