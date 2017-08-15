Eclipse glasses given away at Metro health center not safe

The Metro Public Health Department says hundreds of pairs of eclipse glasses given away at a health center are not safe.

The health department said Tuesday that the 500 pairs of eclipse glasses that were given away at the Lentz Health Center two weeks ago should not be used to view the eclipse.

Officials said the glasses do not provide the appropriate level of protection and should be thrown away.

The health department said the glasses were ordered from a supplier who said the glasses “passed” for viewing the eclipse, but lack the certification for direct viewing of the sun.

Monday, the Tennessee State Museum announced that eclipse glasses sold at the museum store had been recalled by Amazon. Click here for more information.

