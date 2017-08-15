Visitors brought in over $57M in spending during CMA Fest

The CMA Music Festival remains on top as Nashville's largest annual tourism event.

Officials say visitors spent $57.7 million during this year's four-day festival, which is slightly down from last year's $59.5 million in tourism spending.

According to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., the dip is partially due to the fact that more locals are attending the event.

Officials say they had more free events, making it easier for locals to take part in the fun. That seemed to work, as 20 percent of attendees were from the Nashville area.

"CMA Music Festival continues to impress and deliver national and international awareness and strong visitation," said Beth Seigenthaler Courtney, president and managing partner at DVL Seigenthaler, in a news release. "It is particularly rewarding that the festival attracts a growing local audience demonstrating that our community appreciates the energy and value that the event provides to Nashville. We are grateful to the Country Music Association for their partnership in growing our hospitality industry and spotlighting Nashville’s brand at home - and from coast to coast."

Below are some more statistics about CMA Fest:

About 44 percent said they were first-time attendees

Ninety-two percent said they were likely to attend next year

About 43 percent said they had attended CMA Music Festival the year before

Average length of stay was five nights

More families are attending with 12.6 percent saying they came with children, up from 8.8 percent in 2016

The number of international visitors is about the same as past years at 11.2 percent

