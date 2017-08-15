Suspect charged in 2 more thefts after being released on bond

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
According to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., the dip in visitor spending is partially due to the fact that more locals are attending the event.More >>
According to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., the dip in visitor spending is partially due to the fact that more locals are attending the event.More >>
A man is back in jail facing new charges shortly after being released on bond in Clarksville.More >>
A man is back in jail facing new charges shortly after being released on bond in Clarksville.More >>
Airbnb, a website that allows homeowners to rent their properties, predicts that hosts in Tennessee will take in at least $2.6 million during the event.More >>
Airbnb, a website that allows homeowners to rent their properties, predicts that hosts in Tennessee will take in at least $2.6 million during the event.More >>
The victim told police she stopped to help after seeing a truck crash on Interstate 24 near the exit for Harding Place.More >>
The victim told police she stopped to help after seeing a truck crash on Interstate 24 near the exit for Harding Place.More >>
As politicians all over the South debate the removal of Confederate statues from their cities and towns, the name Nathan Bedford Forrest sticks out above the rest here in Tennessee.More >>
As politicians all over the South debate the removal of Confederate statues from their cities and towns, the name Nathan Bedford Forrest sticks out above the rest here in Tennessee.More >>
A World War II soldier who was missing for nearly 74 years is returning home to Tennessee after his remains were recently identified.More >>
A World War II soldier who was missing for nearly 74 years is returning home to Tennessee after his remains were recently identified.More >>
Sherman Broxton, also known as "Pepsi," is wanted in connection with two shootings that happened less than an hour apart from one another.More >>
Sherman Broxton, also known as "Pepsi," is wanted in connection with two shootings that happened less than an hour apart from one another.More >>
The team leading the charge for a professional soccer team made their pitch to Metro Council on Monday night, unveiling for the first time what the new soccer stadium could look like.More >>
The team leading the charge for a professional soccer team made their pitch to Metro Council on Monday night, unveiling for the first time what the new soccer stadium could look like.More >>
A special election is being held Tuesday to fill an empty seat on the Metro Council. Voters in District 33, which includes the Antioch area, will be voting on a replacement for Sam Coleman.More >>
A special election is being held Tuesday to fill an empty seat on the Metro Council. Voters in District 33, which includes the Antioch area, will be voting on a replacement for Sam Coleman.More >>
Metro Animal Care and Control is at capacity and is reducing its adoption fees.More >>
Metro Animal Care and Control is at capacity and is reducing its adoption fees.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A new name has come up in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo: sex offender Terry Britt. His name came up in court for the first time last week, but it’s not the first time we’ve heard it.More >>
A new name has come up in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo: sex offender Terry Britt. His name came up in court for the first time last week, but it’s not the first time we’ve heard it.More >>
History is about to happen, but officials aren't sure how many people are coming.More >>
History is about to happen, but officials aren't sure how many people are coming.More >>
A 911 dispatcher, previously arrested and fired for tipping off a drug bust, was hired back to that same position two years later – only to be arrested again.More >>
A 911 dispatcher, previously arrested and fired for tipping off a drug bust, was hired back to that same position two years later – only to be arrested again.More >>
One-hundred protesters came together in downtown Franklin for what they billed as an anti-hate rally.More >>
One-hundred protesters came together in downtown Franklin for what they billed as an anti-hate rally.More >>
The duo didn't win any Iowa State Fair blue ribbons, but Mitchell Miner and his cow Audri are winning the internet. Caught during a nap, this photo took Facebook by storm with nearly 20,000 interactions and more than 1,200 shares.More >>
The duo didn't win any Iowa State Fair blue ribbons, but Mitchell Miner and his cow Audri are winning the internet. Caught during a nap, this photo took Facebook by storm with nearly 20,000 interactions and more than 1,200 shares.More >>
The victim told police she stopped to help after seeing a truck crash on Interstate 24 near the exit for Harding Place.More >>
The victim told police she stopped to help after seeing a truck crash on Interstate 24 near the exit for Harding Place.More >>
A Florida woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.More >>
A Florida woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.More >>
Metro police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera attacking a woman in a parking garage near First Tennessee Park on Friday.More >>
Metro police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera attacking a woman in a parking garage near First Tennessee Park on Friday.More >>
Protesters in North Carolina toppled a nearly century-old statue of a Confederate soldier on Monday at a rally against racism.More >>
Protesters in North Carolina toppled a nearly century-old statue of a Confederate soldier on Monday at a rally against racism.More >>