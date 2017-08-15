Suspect charged in 2 more thefts after being released on bond

A man is back in jail facing new charges shortly after being released on bond in Clarksville.

John Banks was already charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and weapon possession in connection with a home invasion. A man was shot during the incident on Blakemore Drive.

Banks was released on bond on July 28.

Less than a week later, he was identified as the suspect in two different thefts on Aug. 2 and Aug. 4.

Police said Banks used the app Letgo to find people who were selling cellphones. In both cases, Banks allegedly acted like he was interested in buying the phone before running off with it.

Banks, 20, turned himself in on Aug. 14. He is now facing two additional counts of theft. His bond has been set at $200,000.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.