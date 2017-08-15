Airbnb predicts TN hosts will earn $2.6M for eclipse rentals - WSMV Channel 4

Airbnb predicts TN hosts will earn $2.6M for eclipse rentals

(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Tourism money is going to be rolling in across Tennessee during next week's total solar eclipse.

Airbnb, a website that allows homeowners to rent their properties, predicts that hosts in Tennessee will take in at least $2.6 million during the event.

This number includes all cities along the path of totality.

The company is expecting 13,200 guests to rent out Airbnb properties for the big day.

About 22 percent of the hosts will be renting out their homes and apartments for the first time during the eclipse.

Airbnb estimates that their guests in Tennessee will spend $1.4 million at local restaurants and shops.

