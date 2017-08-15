Owner of Nathan Bedford Forrest statue defends legacy

Bill Dorris owns the statue next to Interstate 65 south of downtown. (WSMV)

As politicians all over the South debate the removal of Confederate statues from their cities and towns, the name Nathan Bedford Forrest sticks out above the rest here in Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Haslam, Rep. Jim Cooper and Sen. Bob Corker have all said they don't want this bust inside the Capitol rotunda.

But if you ask Bill Dorris, owner of the other controversial Forrest statue in Nashville, he says they've got it all wrong.

"The governor of this state doesn't want that statue in the state Capitol. What do you say?" asked News 4 reporter Kevin Trager.

"He needs to go back and read his history book," Dorris replied.

Dorris is a lifetime Nashvillian. He said he takes pride in the 25-foot statue on his property that can be seen from Interstate 65 south of downtown.

Some have called it the biggest eyesore in the city, highlighting a history of bigotry and hate, but Dorris said he doesn't care.

"First place, he's a Tennessean and that's history. Some people need to get over it. Period," Dorris said.

Forrest left the KKK several years after being named the group's first Grand Wizard in 1867.

Doris argues Forrest made amends with his slaves by agreeing to release them regardless of the outcome of the Civil War.

"He told them, 'You stay with me, and I'll free every one of you,' and he did. That took a hell of a man right there to let all that wealth go with his slaves," Dorris said.

Ultimately, if the legislature supports removing the Capitol statue, it would go to the Tennessee Historical Commission.

Chairman Reavis Mitchell would be the deciding vote in case of a tie.

"If I perceive him as there supporting the KKK and violence, it's wrong, but if he's there commemorating the military history of the state, that's quite acceptable," Mitchell said.

Mitchell told News 4 he has already made up his mind about how he would vote.

"Yes I have, but we're not going to talk about it today," he said.

The Tennessee Historical Commission is currently involved in a legal battle with the city of Memphis over the removal of a Forrest statue. The general was buried there in 1877.

