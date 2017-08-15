World War II soldier returns home 74 years after death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A World War II soldier who was missing for nearly 74 years is returning home to Tennessee after his remains were recently identified.

The Tennessean reports that the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services announced Monday that the remains of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Turner, of Nashville, will arrive at Nashville International Airport on Tuesday, with a funeral scheduled for next week.

The 20-year-old Turner was an aerial engineer and crew member of the "Hell's Fury" B-26 bomber that was part of a massive air raid targeting Schiphol Aerodrome in Amsterdam on Dec. 13, 1943. The bomber was shot down by anti-aircraft artillery. Six bodies were recovered then, while more remains were excavated in 2007.

Gov. Bill Haslam has declared Aug. 22 as a day of mourning in Turner's honor.

