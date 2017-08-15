World War II soldier returns home 74 years after death

According to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., the dip in visitor spending is partially due to the fact that more locals are attending the event.More >>
According to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., the dip in visitor spending is partially due to the fact that more locals are attending the event.More >>
A man is back in jail facing new charges shortly after being released on bond in Clarksville.More >>
A man is back in jail facing new charges shortly after being released on bond in Clarksville.More >>
Airbnb, a website that allows homeowners to rent their properties, predicts that hosts in Tennessee will take in at least $2.6 million during the event.More >>
Airbnb, a website that allows homeowners to rent their properties, predicts that hosts in Tennessee will take in at least $2.6 million during the event.More >>
The victim told police she stopped to help after seeing a truck crash on Interstate 24 near the exit for Harding Place.More >>
The victim told police she stopped to help after seeing a truck crash on Interstate 24 near the exit for Harding Place.More >>
As politicians all over the South debate the removal of Confederate statues from their cities and towns, the name Nathan Bedford Forrest sticks out above the rest here in Tennessee.More >>
As politicians all over the South debate the removal of Confederate statues from their cities and towns, the name Nathan Bedford Forrest sticks out above the rest here in Tennessee.More >>
A World War II soldier who was missing for nearly 74 years is returning home to Tennessee after his remains were recently identified.More >>
A World War II soldier who was missing for nearly 74 years is returning home to Tennessee after his remains were recently identified.More >>
Sherman Broxton, also known as "Pepsi," is wanted in connection with two shootings that happened less than an hour apart from one another.More >>
Sherman Broxton, also known as "Pepsi," is wanted in connection with two shootings that happened less than an hour apart from one another.More >>
The team leading the charge for a professional soccer team made their pitch to Metro Council on Monday night, unveiling for the first time what the new soccer stadium could look like.More >>
The team leading the charge for a professional soccer team made their pitch to Metro Council on Monday night, unveiling for the first time what the new soccer stadium could look like.More >>
A special election is being held Tuesday to fill an empty seat on the Metro Council. Voters in District 33, which includes the Antioch area, will be voting on a replacement for Sam Coleman.More >>
A special election is being held Tuesday to fill an empty seat on the Metro Council. Voters in District 33, which includes the Antioch area, will be voting on a replacement for Sam Coleman.More >>
Metro Animal Care and Control is at capacity and is reducing its adoption fees.More >>
Metro Animal Care and Control is at capacity and is reducing its adoption fees.More >>