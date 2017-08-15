Marsh House Barbecue Shrimp

MH BARBECUE SHRIMP

Serves 6



2 cups shrimp heads and shells

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup Worchester sauce

4 tablespoons cracked black pepper

2 tablespoon Creole Spices

2 bay leaves

Juice of one lemon

2 pounds of 16/20 shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup sauce base

1 cup cream 1 cup butter

Salt to taste



1. First make the sauce base, in a medium size pot over high heat toast the shrimp heads and shells with the olive oil for 5 minutes while stirring.

2. Add the Worcestershire, 2 tablespoons black pepper, Creole Spices, bay leaves and lemon juice to the pot along with 2 cups water and bring to a boil. Once the liquid in the pot has come to a boil, lower heat to a moderate simmer and allow the liquid to reduce by half, strain and reserve for later use.

3. Season the shrimp generously with black pepper and a touch of salt. Cook over high heat in a large cast iron skillet with 1 cup of the sauce base, cream, butter, and remaining black pepper.

4. Bring the shrimp to a boil and cook for five minutes. Remove the shrimp from the pan placing them on a platter or individual serving bowls and reduce the liquid by half.

5. Pour the remaining liquid over the shrimp and serve with hot toasted French bread.