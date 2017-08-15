Marsh House Barbecue Shrimp - WSMV Channel 4

Marsh House Barbecue Shrimp

MH BARBECUE SHRIMP     
Serves 6
 
2  cups shrimp heads and shells
1  tablespoon olive oil
1/2  cup Worchester sauce
4  tablespoons cracked black pepper
2  tablespoon Creole Spices  
2  bay leaves
Juice of one lemon
2  pounds of 16/20 shrimp, peeled and deveined
1  cup sauce base
1  cup cream 1  cup butter
Salt to taste
 
1.    First make the sauce base, in a medium size pot over high heat toast the shrimp heads and shells with the olive oil for 5 minutes while stirring.  
2.    Add the Worcestershire, 2 tablespoons black pepper, Creole Spices, bay leaves and lemon juice to the pot along with 2 cups water and bring to a boil. Once the liquid in the pot has come to a boil, lower heat to a moderate simmer and allow the liquid to reduce by half, strain and reserve for later use.
3.    Season the shrimp generously with black pepper and a touch of salt. Cook over high heat in a large cast iron skillet with 1 cup of the sauce base, cream, butter, and remaining black pepper.
4.    Bring the shrimp to a boil and cook for five minutes. Remove the shrimp from the pan placing them on a platter or individual serving bowls and reduce the liquid by half.
5.    Pour the remaining liquid over the shrimp and serve with hot toasted French bread.

