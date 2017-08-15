Springfield police looking for man wanted in 2 shootings

Police in Springfield are searching for a man who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Sherman Broxton, also known as "Pepsi," is wanted in connection with two shootings that happened less than an hour apart from one another.

Broxton is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and two counts of reckless endangerment with a weapon.

One of the incidents happened on 17th Avenue East around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Broxton fired shots at a person during an argument, then later fired shots into a vehicle as it drove by.

Broxton is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Broxton's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 615-382-3799.

