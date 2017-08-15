Investment group unveils renderings for MLS stadium in Nashville

The team leading the charge for bringing a professional soccer team to Nashville made their pitch to Metro Council on Monday night, unveiling for the first time what the new soccer stadium could look like.

Right now, there are 24 Major League Soccer teams across the U.S.

Two new cities will be awarded teams in December. Another two cities will be added next year.

At Monday night's Metro Council meeting, the MLS2Nashville investment group, led by longtime Nashville investor John Ingram, said the window for Nashville to get a soccer team is now.

The group presented renderings from a Denver-based design firm to Metro Council.

One view shows "The Plaza," which can be used for pre-and post-game events, such as pep rallies or celebrations.

The "Lower Bowl" is meant to be intimidating to opponents with fans packed in low.

There is also a "Standing Fan Area" for "outspoken" fans and their banners and signs.

The multi-functional stadium would be built on the west side of the current Nashville Fairgrounds site. The current racetrack and park would remain, plus new and renovated fairgrounds.

"Ultimately, I'd like to do this in Nashville, I'd like to do it for Nashville, and I'd like to do it with Nashville, and I certainly hope we have a chance to make that come true," Ingram said.

Vanderbilt Vice Chancellor and Athletic Director David Williams joined the MLS2Nashville group in support.

He said Vanderbilt football is very interested in the idea of playing some home games in the 30,000-seat stadium.

"If we think that it emerges that this vision provides an opportunity for our team, our fans and our community, we are very, very open to exploring that possibility," Williams said.

So, what's next? The investment group is expected to present their plans to the council for a vote in October.

