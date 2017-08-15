Special election being held to fill empty Metro Council seat

A special election is being held Tuesday to fill an empty seat on the Metro Council.

Voters in District 33, which includes the Antioch area, will be voting on a replacement for Sam Coleman.

At the moment, he is serving as a Nashville General Sessions judge.

Coleman replaced former Judge Casey Moreland, who resigned in April following an I-Team investigation.

Below is a list of the five candidates:

Jack Byrd III

Martez Coleman

Tim Herndon

Antoinette Lee

Michael E. Mayhew

The new council member will complete the rest of Coleman's term, which is set to expire in August 2019.

Voters can cast their ballots at one of these four locations, which close at 7 p.m. Tuesday:

Eagle Christian Church

1795 Bakers Grove Road

Nashville, TN 37076

Thomas A. Edison Elementary School

6130 Mount View Road

Antioch, TN 37013

Antioch High School

1900 Hobson Pike

Antioch, TN 37013

Gilroy Church of Christ

13126 Old Hickory Blvd

Antioch, TN 37013

Don't know where your polling place is? Click here to view the polling place finder on the Metro government website.

All voters must have a photo ID issued by the federal or state government. Student IDs are not valid forms of identification.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.