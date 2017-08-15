Special election being held to fill empty Metro Council seat - WSMV Channel 4

Special election being held to fill empty Metro Council seat

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A special election is being held Tuesday to fill an empty seat on the Metro Council.

Voters in District 33, which includes the Antioch area, will be voting on a replacement for Sam Coleman.

At the moment, he is serving as a Nashville General Sessions judge.

Coleman replaced former Judge Casey Moreland, who resigned in April following an I-Team investigation.

Below is a list of the five candidates:

  • Jack Byrd III
  • Martez Coleman
  • Tim Herndon
  • Antoinette Lee
  • Michael E. Mayhew

The new council member will complete the rest of Coleman's term, which is set to expire in August 2019.

Voters can cast their ballots at one of these four locations, which close at 7 p.m. Tuesday:

  • Eagle Christian Church
    1795 Bakers Grove Road
    Nashville, TN 37076
  • Thomas A. Edison Elementary School
    6130 Mount View Road
    Antioch, TN 37013
  • Antioch High School
    1900 Hobson Pike
    Antioch, TN 37013
  • Gilroy Church of Christ
    13126 Old Hickory Blvd
    Antioch, TN 37013

Don't know where your polling place is? Click here to view the polling place finder on the Metro government website.

All voters must have a photo ID issued by the federal or state government. Student IDs are not valid forms of identification.

