Race for empty Metro Council seat heading to runoff election

The race to become the new Metro Council representative for Antioch is heading to a runoff election next month.

The seat for District 33 will be filled by either Antoinette Lee or Tim Herndon, who received the most votes during Tuesday's special election.

These results are unofficial until they've been certified by the Davidson County Election Commission.

Whoever fills this seat will be replacing Sam Coleman, who was chosen by his fellow council members to become a General Sessions judge.

The judgeship opened up when former Judge Casey Moreland resigned, following federal corruption charges and an I-Team investigation.

The new council member will complete the rest of Coleman's term, which is set to expire in August 2019.

