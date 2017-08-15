Stolen police car recovered in Ashland City - WSMV Channel 4

Stolen police car recovered in Ashland City

Posted:
ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) -

News 4 has learned a police car was stolen Monday night in Ashland City.

Police were able to recover the vehicle.

Details about the incident have not been released.

