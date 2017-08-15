Events will celebrate 101st Airborne 75th anniversary

A judge is letting a lawsuit continue that claims Tennessee is breaking federal law and endangering people with bleeding disorders like hemophilia by reimbursing less for prescription blood-clotting drugs.More >>
A judge is letting a lawsuit continue that claims Tennessee is breaking federal law and endangering people with bleeding disorders like hemophilia by reimbursing less for prescription blood-clotting drugs.More >>
The 101st Airborne Division is celebrating its 75th anniversary with events at Fort Campbell this week.More >>
The 101st Airborne Division is celebrating its 75th anniversary with events at Fort Campbell this week.More >>
A power outage is affecting 531 NES customers near downtown Nashville. It's not clear what is causing the power outage, which is centered on Visco Drive along the Cumberland River.More >>
A power outage is affecting 531 NES customers near downtown Nashville. It's not clear what is causing the power outage, which is centered on Visco Drive along the Cumberland River.More >>
Metro police say they have arrested the man who allegedly tried to rob a woman on Interstate 24 in south Nashville.More >>
Metro police say they have arrested the man who allegedly tried to rob a woman on Interstate 24 in south Nashville.More >>
One-hundred protesters came together in downtown Franklin for what they billed as an anti-hate rally.More >>
One-hundred protesters came together in downtown Franklin for what they billed as an anti-hate rally.More >>
Metro police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera attacking a woman in a parking garage near First Tennessee Park on Friday.More >>
Metro police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera attacking a woman in a parking garage near First Tennessee Park on Friday.More >>