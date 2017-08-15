Power restored to over 500 NES customers - WSMV Channel 4

Power restored to over 500 NES customers

The power outage affected 531 NES customers. (WSMV) The power outage affected 531 NES customers. (WSMV)
A power outage affected more than 530 people near downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning.

According to NES, there was an issue with the breaker at the substation that serves the area.

The outage was centered on Visco Drive, which is along the Cumberland River.

According to the NES outage map, power has been restored in the area.

