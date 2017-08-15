Power restored to over 500 NES customers

A power outage affected more than 530 people near downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning.

According to NES, there was an issue with the breaker at the substation that serves the area.

The outage was centered on Visco Drive, which is along the Cumberland River.

According to the NES outage map, power has been restored in the area.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.