Woman almost carjacked after stopping to help at crash on I-24

The attempted carjacking happened on I-24 near Harding Place. (WSMV)

Metro police say they have arrested the man who allegedly tried to rob a woman on Interstate 24 in south Nashville.

Police said the victim had stopped to help after seeing a crash near the exit for Harding Place early Tuesday morning.

The victim said someone got out of one of the two cars involved in the wreck and waved a knife at her, demanding her to turn over her car.

The woman sounded her car alarm in defense, which is when the suspect took off.

News 4's crew at the scene saw K-9 officers tracking the suspect in the area.

Just after 5:30 a.m., police said they had arrested the suspect, Alfredo Martinez. He is charged with attempted robbery, driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident.

All lanes of I-24 East have reopened in the area.

