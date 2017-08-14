Protesters want Franklin Confederate monument removed

One-hundred protesters came together in downtown Franklin for what they billed as an anti-hate rally.More >>
Metro police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera attacking a woman in a parking garage near First Tennessee Park on Friday.More >>
A 911 dispatcher, previously arrested and fired for tipping off a drug bust, was hired back to that same position two years later – only to be arrested again.More >>
History is about to happen, but officials aren't sure how many people are coming.More >>
Dozens of protesters gathered at the Tennessee State Capitol on Monday asking for the removal of the bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest.More >>
Mother Nature may be in charge of what happens in the sky the day of the total solar eclipse, but humans on the ground are also getting in on the action.More >>
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.More >>
Two openly gay students in the Kearney School District say their quotes were removed from the yearbook without warning. KCTV5 News went to the district to find out why.More >>
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.More >>
Amazon says it is taking action against potentially counterfeit solar eclipse glasses.More >>
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >>
A new name has come up in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo: sex offender Terry Britt. His name came up in court for the first time last week, but it’s not the first time we’ve heard it.More >>
A 911 dispatcher, previously arrested and fired for tipping off a drug bust, was hired back to that same position two years later – only to be arrested again.More >>
Taylor Swift won $1 and long-awaited vindication after a jury decided that a radio host groped her during a pre-concert photo op four years ago.More >>
A downtown Nashville restaurant is closing after serving the community for nearly 23 years.More >>
Protesters in North Carolina toppled a nearly century-old statue of a Confederate soldier on Monday at a rally against racism.More >>
