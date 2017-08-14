Protesters want Franklin Confederate monument removed

One-hundred protesters came together in downtown Franklin for what they billed as an anti-hate rally.

The tragedy in Charlottesville, VA, where a 32-year-old woman was run over by a car at an alt-right rally, was very much on their minds.

The rally took place in the shadows of a memorial to Confederate soldiers in the middle of the roundabout in the downtown area.

Clergy from Franklin and other areas of Middle Tennessee told the crowd it's time to end hate in America and what they called the symbols of hate, notably the Confederate memorial statue that dominates the downtown roundabout.

"I know we are a Civil War town, but to have that as the central part of downtown is difficult," said Kevin Riggs, pastor of Franklin Community Church.

Protesters echoed the same sentiment.

"Just like the Germans wouldn't have Nazi statues, we don't need to have anything that resembles the Confederacy here in Franklin," Stacy Perry said.

Unlike many other Confederate monuments in Tennessee, the Franklin monument was built to honor Confederate soldiers. Absent are symbols of the Confederacy, like the stars and bars, or a statue glorifying an individual.

But this is what many towns and cities in Tennessee are dealing with, what to do with Confederate monuments. It's become a flash point for people who want them gone, because they say, they are a symbol of hate.

