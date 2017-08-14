Radio stations ready eclipse playlists

Mother Nature may be in charge of what happens in the sky the day of the total solar eclipse, but humans on the ground are also getting in on the action.

Anyone who works at a radio station has certainly been compiling a list of songs for Aug. 21, the day of the eclipse.

Lightning 100 DJ Lieutenant Dan is already all in, letting listeners request the songs that fit for next week’s show in the sky.

“I’m playing songs that are themes for an eclipse, like David Bowie’s ‘Moonage Daydream,’” Dan said.

Songs about the sun and moon aren’t hard to find. Dan said you don’t realize it until you start thinking about it.

“I think a lot of us have this one on the brain right now,” said Dan, playing “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

“So many artists have written songs that fit this,” he said.

And some songs are more obvious than others.

“You can’t go wrong with George Harrison, ‘Here Comes the Sun.’ Got to play that one,” Dan said.

